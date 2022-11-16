Pooja Entertainment and Akshay Kumar will soon bring the brave act of an Indian hero to the audiences. The superstar is all set to portray the real life story of mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, who under very difficult circumstances saved miners trapped in Coal mine in 1989. Its is India’s first Coal mine Rescue.

The Union Minister of Coal and Mines-Govt of India Shri Pralhad Joshi commemorated Late Gill on Twitter on this day.

Remembering Late Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill ji for his heroic role in rescuing 65 workers from a flooded coal mine, in 1989. We are proud of our #CoalWarriors who battle everyday against the odds to assure India’s energy security. — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) November 16, 2022

Overwhelmed with the opportunity of playing such an honourable role on the screen, Akshay Kumar expressed his delight, took to his twitter replying, “it’s a story like no other!”

Grateful to you @JoshiPralhad ji, for recalling India’s first coal mine rescue mission – this day 33yrs ago.

मेरा सौभाग्य है कि मैं #SardarJaswantSinghGill जी का किरदार अपनी फ़िल्म में निभा रहा हूँ. It’s a story like no other!@easterncoal — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 16, 2022

Interestingly, the film will be directed by Tinu Suresh Desai who had earlier worked with Akshay Kumar on the National Award winning film Rustom.

Pooja Entertainment, one of the biggest and pioneer film production house fronted by producers Vashu Bhagnani ,Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh -The studio has been bankrolling some of the most anticipated projects. Previously given us some amazing films like Coolie no.1, Biwi no.1, RHTDM , Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Faltu, Jawaani Jaaneman, and many more.

This Akshay Kumar-starrer based on the heroic act of Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill is another example of the big-on-quality and high-on-entertainment content the studio hopes to bring audiences.

Pooja Entertainment’s untitled edge-of-the-seat real life rescue drama starring Akshay Kumar is scheduled to release in 2023.

