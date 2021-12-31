The cast of Valimai also includes actors Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya Gummakonda, and Yogi Babu, among others, in pivotal roles.

Following the massive response that Ajith Kumar film Valimai’s teaser and BTS video got, the makers of the film unveiled the long-awaited trailer on Thursday, 30 December. In just 15 minutes, it garnered a whopping 1.1 lakh views on YouTube. Scores of fans of the actor bought tickets just to watch the trailer of the film on the big screen.

About the trailer:

In the trailer, Ajith can be seen playing a cop who is tracking a notorious gang of motorcyclists involved in several criminal cases. Huma Qureshi appears as a colleague working with Ajith on the case. Much like his role in Mankatha, Ajith is likely to have an intriguing character arc in the cop drama. Featuring high-octane motorcycle stunts and tracking shots, the trailer of Valimai hints at a gripping action movie.

Watch the trailer here:

Plot:

The film's plot is touted to revolve around Ajith Kumar's cop character who takes up a new case in Chennai and comes face-to-face with Kartikeya Gummakonda, the lead antagonist. Ajith and Kartikeya further get engaged in a deadly cat and mouse chase.

Cast:

The cast of Valimai also includes actors Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya Gummakonda, and Yogi Babu, among others, in pivotal roles.

Valimai is set to be released on 14 January, 2022, during the Pongal holiday frame.