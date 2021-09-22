Ajith Kumar's Valimai to release in cinemas on Pongal in January 2022
Produced by Boney Kapoor, Valimai is written and directed by H Vinoth.
Film producer Boney Kapoor on Wednesday announced that his upcoming film Valimai, starring South star Ajith Kumar, will release theatrically during the festival of Pongal in January 2022.
The Tamil-language action thriller film is written and directed by H Vinoth and produced by Zee Studios and Kapoor under Bayview Projects LLP.
The 65-year-old producer, known for backing Bollywood films like Mr India, No Entry, Judaai, Wanted and Mom, took to Twitter to share the news of the film's release date.
Check out the announcement here
Happy to announce that #Valimai will hit the screens on Pongal 2022.#ValimaiFromPongal#ValimaiPongal #Valimai#Ajithkumar #HVinoth @BayViewProjOffl @ZeeStudios_ @punitgoenka @SureshChandraa #NiravShah @thisisysr @humasqureshi @ActorKartikeya @RajAyyappamv @bani_j @iYogiBabu
— Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) September 22, 2021
Earlier, the film was reportedly scheduled for release in November 2020, coinciding with Diwali.
However, the film's shoot was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in the delay of its release.
The film also stars Huma Qureshi and Kartikeya Gummakonda.
also read
Sekhar Kammula on Love Story: Tried to represent caste discrimination in the way I can
Love Story director Sekhar Kammula discusses the men in his stories, working with Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya, and not going the Vetrimaaran way while addressing caste discrimination.
Watch: Suriya's appeal after NEET students die by suicide in Tamil Nadu
'Exams alone don't make life': Suriya reached out to students via a video message and told them to talk it out with someone they trust
'Learnt hard way to say no to films where I don't matter': Taapsee Pannu
Taapsee Pannu discusses starring in Annabelle Sethupathi despite finding the horror-comedy genre 'over-the-top'