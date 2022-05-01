On his 51st birthday, let's have a look at Ajith Kumar's top songs.

Actor Ajith Kumar celebrates his 51st birthday today. The actor began his career in the Tamil film industry in 1995 and rose to prominence with the crime thriller film Aasai. Since then, Kumar has had many notable works to his credit and has carved a spot for himself in the film industry.

Known for his versatility, Kumar is also the recipient of many three Filmfare South awards for Best Actor. Kumar was recently seen in Valimai, where his performance was very well received by the audience.

The actor's films are also known for their foot-thumping music. Many of Ajith Kumar's fans have their own favourite song featuring the Vivegam star. On the occasion of Kumar's 51st birthday, here is a playlist of his top songs:

1. Naanga Vera Maari- The song Naanga Vera Maari was featured in the film Valimai. The song is sung by Anurag Kulkarni and Yuvan Shankar Raja. Naanga Vera Maari is a groovy number and gets you hooked instantly. The song has 10 million views on YouTube.



2. Aaluma Doluma-This track featured in the 2015 film Vedalam. The song is sung by Anirudh Ravichander. Aaluma Doluma has over 105 million views on YouTube and is considered one of the top songs featuring the actor.



3. Surviva- Next in line is Ajith Kumar's Surviva from the 2017 film Vivegam. The song features Mali Manoj, Yogi B and Anirudh Ravichander. Surviva has over 33 million views on YouTube.



4. Mazhai Vara Pogudhae- The song Mazhai Vara Pogudhae featured in the 2015 film Yennai Arindhal, which starred Ajith Kumar in the lead role. The song has 43 million views on YouTube and is one of the best love songs of Kumar's career.



5. Adhaaru Adhaaru - Adhaaru Adhaaru from the 2015 film Yennai Arindhal features Ajith Kumar and Arun Vijay. The song is sung by Vijay Prakash and Gana Bala. The song has 39 million views on YouTube.



Happy birthday Ajith Kumar!

