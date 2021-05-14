Earlier, Surya, Sivakumar, and Karthi donated of Rs 1 crore fund as a family, while directors Udhayanidhi Stalin and AR Murugadoss too contributed Rs 25 lakh each towards Tamil Nadu CM's COVID-19 relief fund.

Due to the surge in coronavirus across the state, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had recently asked everyone to contribute to the CM General Relief Fund to fight the deadly virus. After the appeal, several actors from the south industry have donated money to help needy people. Today, 14 May, south superstar Ajith Kumar, popularly known as Thala Ajith, has donated Rs 25 lakh to the TN CM Relief fund via bank transfer.

Confirming the news, Ajith's publicist and manager Suresh Chandra took to Twitter and wrote, "Shri Ajith Kumar had donated twenty five lakhs to the Chief Minister relief fund today via bank transfer (sic)".

Shri Ajith kumar had donated twenty five lakhs to the Chief minister relief fund today via bank transfer. — Suresh Chandra (@SureshChandraa) May 14, 2021

After the tweet went viral, the actor's fans and well-wishers are appreciating him for his contribution.

On the professional front, Ajith will next be seen in the action-thriller Valimai directed by H Vinoth. Produced by Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor's Bayview Projects, the film features Ajith in the role of a police officer. The much-awaited movie also has Huma Qureshi and Kartikeya Gummakonda playing pivotal characters.

Originally, Valimai was scheduled to get released last year in theatres but got delayed due to the pandemic.

Coming back to the CM relief fund, actors Surya, Sivakumar, and Karthi have made a donation of Rs 1 crore fund as a family. While directors Udhayanidhi Stalin and AR Murugadoss too have contributed Rs 25 lakh each in the fight against COVID-19 .