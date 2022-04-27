Naam marks Anees Bazmee's fourth collaboration with Ajay Devgn, and the film is set to release at the box office this summer.

After a long wait, filmmaker Anees Bazmee's upcoming psychological and action thriller titled Naam, starring Ajay Devgn is all set to release this summer. The makers are eyeing May-July for the release of the film. It is in talks for either a theatrical or an OTT release. Naam'is a psychological thriller in which a person loses his memory and embarks on a journey to find his identity. The film has been shot in Switzerland and Mumbai. The film marks Bazmee's fourth collaboration with Ajay after Hulchul, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha and Deewangee.

Anil Roongta, a Gujarat-based real estate entrepreneur and Bollywood producer, has acquired the film and will release it under the Roongta Entertainment label.

On Naam, Roongta adds, "After Deewangee, Pyaar toh hona hi tha, and Hulchul, Naam is a significant film for me since it represents the fourth collaboration of Ajay and Anees. Ajay is a pleasure to work with. He puts a lot of effort into every role he takes on, yet he always appears to be in control on screen!"

Ajay Devgn is now promoting Runway 34 on the work front. Ajay Devgn directs and produces the film, which is his second directorial effort after 2016's Shivaay. The film is based on the true story of Jet Airways Doha to Kochi flight 9W 555, a Boeing 737-800 aircraft that narrowly escaped disaster on August 18, 2015, after experiencing difficulty landing at Cochin International Airport at 5:45 a.m. owing to terrible weather and poor visibility.

