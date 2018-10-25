Ajay Devgn's Total Dhamaal release pushed to 22 February; De De Pyaar De to open on 26 April

The release date of his upcoming film Total Dhamaal has been pushed to 22 February, announced Ajay Devgn, whose production house Ajay Devgn Ffilms will be financing the project.

Devgn took to Twitter to make the announcement, citing extensive VFX work behind the delay in release. Devgn's other film, De De Pyaar De, which was slated for 22 February, will now be hitting the screens on 26 April.

December date with you’ll looks challenging, but still keeping my Feb date!

Due to extensive VFX work, Total Dhamaal will now release on 22nd Feb and De De Pyaar De moves to 26th April. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 25, 2018

The Ajay Devgn-fronted De De Pyaar De was supposed to hit the cinema screens in October but it was postponed in order to avoid a clash with Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's Namaste England and Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra's film Badhaai Ho. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Ankur Garg and Luv Ranjan, De De Pyaar De marks the directorial debut of Akiv Ali.

On the other hand, Total Dhamaal, which has taken up De De Pyaar De's slot, will be going head to head with Kangana Ranaut's movie Mental Hai Kya on 22 Februrary.

Total Dhamaal is the third film in the comedy entertainer franchise Dhamaal. The second film was Double Dhamaal. Apart from Ajay Devgn and Arshad Warrsi, Total Dhamaal also stars Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Riteish Deshmukh and Jaaved Jaaferi in key roles.

