You are here:

Ajay Devgn's Total Dhamaal release pushed to 22 February; De De Pyaar De to open on 26 April

FP Staff

Oct,25 2018 17:42:39 IST

The release date of his upcoming film Total Dhamaal has been pushed to 22 February, announced Ajay Devgn, whose production house Ajay Devgn Ffilms will be financing the project.

A still from Total Dhamaal song Paisa Ye Paisa. YouTube screengrab

A still from Total Dhamaal song Paisa Ye Paisa. YouTube screengrab

Devgn took to Twitter to make the announcement, citing extensive VFX work behind the delay in release. Devgn's other film, De De Pyaar De, which was slated for 22 February, will now be hitting the screens on 26 April.

The Ajay Devgn-fronted De De Pyaar De was supposed to hit the cinema screens in October but it was postponed in order to avoid a clash with Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's Namaste England and Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra's film Badhaai Ho. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Ankur Garg and Luv Ranjan, De De Pyaar De marks the directorial debut of Akiv Ali.

On the other hand, Total Dhamaal, which has taken up De De Pyaar De's slot, will be going head to head with Kangana Ranaut's movie Mental Hai Kya on 22 Februrary.

Total Dhamaal is the third film in the comedy entertainer franchise Dhamaal. The second film was Double Dhamaal. Apart from Ajay Devgn and Arshad Warrsi, Total Dhamaal also stars Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Riteish Deshmukh and Jaaved Jaaferi in key roles.

Updated Date: Oct 25, 2018 17:42 PM

tags: Ajay Devgn , Anil Kapoor , Arshad Warsi , Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , De De Pyaar De , Dhamaal , Double Dhamaal , Inder Kumar , Kangana Ranaut , Mental Hai Kya , Total Dhamaal

also see

Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao's Mental Hai Kya release date pushed; film to now open on 29 March, 2019

Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao's Mental Hai Kya release date pushed; film to now open on 29 March, 2019

Amritsar train mishap: Alia Bhatt, Farhan Akhtar, Sonu Sood pray for victims, urge for better public safety

Amritsar train mishap: Alia Bhatt, Farhan Akhtar, Sonu Sood pray for victims, urge for better public safety

Saif Ali Khan to play anti-hero in Ajay Devgn's Taanaji: Film will be a 3D post-Bahubali experience

Saif Ali Khan to play anti-hero in Ajay Devgn's Taanaji: Film will be a 3D post-Bahubali experience