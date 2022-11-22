Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2 continues its record-breaking run on Monday; beats Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 & Gangubai Kathiawadi
Drishyam is expected to enter the Rs 100 crore club in its opening week at the box office.
After witnessing a humongous weekend at the global box office, Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 passed the Monday test with flying colours as it raked around Rs 12 crore. It emerged as the third-highest first-Monday grosser of 2022 after Brahmastra (Rs 16 crore) and The Kashmir Files (Rs 15.05 crore) beating biggies like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (Rs 10.75 crore) and Gangubai Kathiawadi (Rs 8.19 crore).
The collections on Monday confirm that Drishyam 2 will remain steady on the weekdays and hit the Rs 100 crore mark in its opening week itself. While the film is doing great business across the country, Mumbai circuit is leading with phenomenal collections.
Apart from the domestic circuit, the thriller-drama has done exceptional business in the overseas, especially in the US-Canada market, which has contributed around 40 per cent of the collections.
Drishyam 2 definitely has the potential to become one of the highest-grossing films of the year but it will be interesting to see how the film performs in its second week as Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya will arrive at the box office this Friday.
Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film also features Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran, Tabu, Rajat Kapoor, Kamlesh Sawant, Mrunal Jadhav and others in prominent roles. It is the remake of the Malayalam blockbuster of the same name, which featured Mohanlal in the lead role.
Drishyam 2 has been primarily shot in Goa, Hyderabad and Mumbai and the music of the film is composed by hitmaker DSP (Devi Sri Prasad).
