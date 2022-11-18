Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Akshaye Khanna starrer Drishyam 2 has finally hit the screens today. Amid high expectations, the film received a great response in the advance booking by selling over 54 thousand tickets till Wednesday in three national chains – PVR, Inox and Cinepolis.

However, on its final day before the release (Thursday), the film sold more than in its whole advance and by yesterday night the final number came around 1.2 lakh ticket sales. As per the Box Office India report, the film gained solid momentum on Thursday evening and surpassed Kartik Aaryan‘s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in the advance sales, which had sold around 1.12 tickets.

The film has been garnering positive reviews from critics and cinegoers and is expected to get one of the biggest openings of the year for a Bollywood film.

Drishyam 2 has also clocked the best advance booking for a thriller till date. Receiving critical acclaim for its edge-of-the-seat storyline and performances, the film is set to be the second-highest opener of the year after Brahmastra. The morning shows have started on a strong note and the film headed for a killer number on day one. With positive reports, the business is expected to just grow further and score big weekend box office collections.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film is presented by Viacom18 Studios, Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Panorama Studios and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar. The original score and music is by Rockstar DSP (Devi Sri Prasad). The first part of the film was helmed by the late filmmaker Nishikant Kamat, who passed away in 2020 due to cirrhosis.

