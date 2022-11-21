Currently basking in the success of his latest release Drishyam 2, Ajay Devgn has donned the director’s hat for the fourth time. After impressing the critics and entertaining the audiences with U Me Aur Hum, Shivaay, and Runway 34, Ajay recently wrapped up the shooting of his fourth directorial venture Bholaa. While fans are currently cheering the star for his work in Abhishek Pathak’s Drishyam 2, it was truly hard for viewers to hold back on their excitement about Bholaa. Therefore, treating his fans on Monday, Ajay took to his official Instagram account to drop Bholaa’s first look. While unveiling the much-awaited motion poster, the actor also revealed that the movie will be released in 3D and its teaser will come out tomorrow.

Needless to say, the fans can’t keep calm. While sharing the first glimpse of his upcoming directorial venture, Ajay wrote in the caption, “Kaun hai woh? An unstoppable force is coming! Bholaa Teaser Out Tomorrow. Bholaa In 3D.” The video opens by showing “Kaun hai who” written in Hindi with ashes, while the sound of thunder and heavy rain can be heard in the backdrop. In the next frame, Ajay can be seen smearing some ash on his forehead, and the background music changes to an intense tune. Even before we can see the actor’s face, the camera cuts to the poster title and shows “Bholaa” written with ash. Then the same ash writes “A film by Ajay Devgn, in 3D,” in the video. As soon as the video was shared online, it started making the rounds on the internet in no time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)



Ajay’s sister-in-law and actress Tanisha Mukerji also took to the comments section and wrote, “Woohoooooo.” Sacred Games fame actor Jatin Sarna commented, “Bossssssssss is back.”

Several fans took to the comments section to express their excitement for Devgn’s upcoming movie. Many asked the actor to release it fast. One user commented, “Another Big Blast by Ajay Sir..” Another commented, “Bholaa Super Hit movie because of 3D Movie.”

For those who don’t know, Bholaa is the Hindi remake of Karthi’s critically acclaimed Tamil movie Kaithi, which was helmed by celebrated filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj. Apart from Ajay, the movie features Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, Makrand Deshpande, Kiran Kumar, and Deepak Dobriyal. The movie is expected to release next year in March.

