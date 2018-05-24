Ajay Devgn starrer Sade Saati to cast either Sonakshi Sinha or Ileana D'Cruz in lead role

As casting for Anees Bazmee’s Ajay Devgn starrer comedy Sade Saati is in full swing, the battle for the lead heroine’s part has boiled down to a tough choice between Sonakshi Sinha and Ileana D'Cruz, reports DNA.

A typical Anees Bazmee film is usually a multi starrer, and this one is being touted to follow suit. Bazmee is reportedly on the lookout for three more male and female leads. There will be three actresses, one of whom would be an A-lister. Sources have told DNA that the producers are interested in casting either Sonakshi or Illeana as Ajay’s love interest.

Sonakshi’s pair with Ajay was well received by the audience in Son of Sardar and Action Jackson. Meanwhile, Ajay has shared screen space with Ileana in Baadhsaho, which didn't perform well at the box-office, and most recently in Raid, which ended up making more than Rs 100 crore at the box-office.

A consideration for the selection may also be the fact that Ileana has previously worked with Anees in Mubarakan. Without giving away much, Anees was quoted saying, “It was lovely working with Ileana in Mubarakan. She’s a terrific actress and I would like to work with her again. The heroine’s role in Sade Saati is a well-established part but as of now, we haven’t approached any actress for the role.”

Anees and Ajay are pairing up for the first time since their 1998 rom-com Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha. In the meantime, both Ajay and Anees have independently proved their mettle as experts in the field of comedy with Ajay starring in super-hits like the Golmaal Series, Action Jackson, All The Best and many more. Anees was at the helm of memorable comedies like Welcome, No Entry and Singh is Kinng.

Updated Date: May 24, 2018 16:44 PM