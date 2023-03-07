Amitabh Bachchan recently announced on his blog how he hurt his rib-cage during the shooting of Project K. And at the trailer launch of Bholaa, actor-director Ajay Devgn, while talking about the legendary actor and injuries on film sets, recalled an incident from a film he did with Big B back in 1998, Tinnu Anand‘s Major Saab.

He narrated, “He insisted he would jump from some 30 feet, it was three floors high. I told him ‘Let’s not do this shot’. It was a night sequence, I said ‘We can work it out with duplicates’. We both were supposed to jump. He insisted we do it. We had an injury then as well, so it’s that enthusiasm. Mr Bachchan, from where he started and then later when he (re)started, at that point of time he used to do action. There were no mattresses, there were no safety measures, there were no cables, and we injure every part of our body. Mr Bachchan has done shots that you can’t even imagine.”

Talking about injuries on sets while filming action scenes, Devgn said, “It’s like driving a car, you can have an accident anytime, but you try to be safe all the time. So it just happens sometimes but we try to take all the safety measures but there are risks.”

Before flying back to Mumbai, Bachchan had said the doctor at a Hyderabad-based hospital, where he underwent a CT scan, advised him to rest.

In the same post, the actor, whose last theatrical release was the 2022 blockbuster “Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva”, said he is in pain but “mobile a bit for all the essential activities”.

“.. yes painful .. on movement and breathing .. will take some weeks they say before some normalisation will occur .. some medication is also for pain .. (sic)” The shooting on Nag Ashwin’s “Project K” and other commitments Bachchan is involved with are on hold, he added. Also starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, the film will hit the screens on January 12, 2024. Due to the injury Bachchan also had to call off his Sunday meet-and-greet with fans stationed outside his Juhu bungalow Jalsa.

