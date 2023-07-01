Ajay Devgn and his nephew Aaman Devgan, and Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani are coming together for a big-screen action-adventure directed by Abhishek Kapoor and produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor. It’s all set to release next year on February 9.

A source had told Pinkvilla, “Raveena and Anil Thadani’s 17-year-old daughter Rasha will make her acting debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s action-adventure film. She will be paired with Aaman Devgan. It’s a very special character and Abhishek feels that Rasha fits best for the part. His lead pair has already started prepping for the film. They will require to undergo a couple of trainings, which they have already begun. Both the youngsters are very excited to start their acting journey with Abhishek’s guidance.”

Kapoor is known for films like Kai Po Che, Kedarnath, Fitoor, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

Set in Gujarat, Kai Po Che! chronicles the story of three friends — played by Rajput, Rao and Sadh — as they navigate their way through the 2001 Gujarat earthquake, the Godhra train burning in 2002 and the subsequent riots.

Based on author Chetan Bhagat’s 2008 novel The 3 Mistakes of My Life, the film garnered acclaim for its performances by the three leads, Amit Trivedi’s music and sensitive handling of the story by Kapoor.

