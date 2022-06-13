'When you have great acting, great writing and great direction then the audience is offered nothing but the best,' says Sriya Reddy on Suzhal

What do you get when you have uber-talented creative directors, award-winning directors, an excellent cast and a leading OTT platform that is going all out to release the eight-part web series in 30 languages globally? A sure shot hit! Suzhal: The Vortex is set to drop on 17 June on Amazon Prime Video and its lead actors Aishwarya Rajesh, Sriya Reddy and Kathir can’t wait for the audience to watch it.

Centred around a missing girl in the backdrop of the ‘Mayanakollai’ festival in a small village, Suzhal directed by Bramma and Anucharan is set to give the viewers thrills and chills. Creative directors and producers Pushkar and Gayatri have written a story where a woman (Aishwarya Rajesh) takes on the system to find her missing sister. Two local cops (Kathir and Sriya Reddy) are investigating this case and how their lives and - those in the village - turn topsy turvy is what this compelling watch will be about. Actress Aishwarya Rajesh who wasn’t sure if she should accept this role when she heard the script initially, she is now glad that she was part of this story.

Sriya Reddy and Kathir essay the two cops in the small town who go in search of the missing girl. Now, Sriya Reddy doesn’t fall into the template of a commercial actress. She has always picked her roles based on whether there on scope for performance and most of her films have been offbeat ones. Now, she is all set to appear as a police officer in Suzhal and says it was a role she couldn’t decline. “What I loved about Suzhal was my character called Regina. She has got so many layers and complexities; it wasn’t easy to play Regina; she has two different shades and she has a reason for being the way she is. It was challenging to play her,” reveals Sriya.

Meanwhile, actor Kathir, who made his mark in Tamil cinema with Paraiyerum Perumal, also plays a cop in this film but his cop characterisation is very different from that of Sriya’s. “I have a strong feeling that playing this role in Suzhal will be a big leap in my career; I have been waiting for a production house to offer me a big project like this which gets a worldwide release. Even if I do a good film, we need the producer’s support or the person who is going to release it to ensure the content reaches a wide audience. And when these two factors combine then it offers a big leap for an actor. I have been waiting for six or seven years for a project like this,” explains Kathir. He adds that the film industry is trying to give new content to the audience and when it comes to his own career choices, he tries to choose roles that are different and exciting. And he is very proud and excited about this role in Suzhal.

As for the audiences who’ll get to see the series on 17 June, Sriya is sure that they are going to lap it up and love the series. “It is a simple story of a girl going missing but the number of subplots it has keeps you at the edge of the seat. How is it different from other thrillers? The minute you think you have it figured out there’ll be another sub-plot and twist! There’s something or the other happening constantly which is why we have an ensemble cast and each one is better than the other,” she smiles.

Suzhal is very different from other web series in its treatment. “When you have great acting, great writing and great direction then the audience is offered nothing but the best. It’s a roller coaster ride,” signs off Sriya.

Latha Srinivasan is a senior journalist based in Chennai. Her passion is entertainment, travel, and dogs.

