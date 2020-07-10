Aishwarya Rai posts shoutout for husband Abhishek Bachchan on Breathe: Into the Shadows release — 'Shine on'

Abhishek Bachchan plays Avinash Sabharwal, a psychiatrist on search of his missing daughter Siya in Breathe: Into the Shadows.

Former Miss World and actress, Aishwarya Rai wished her husband Abhishek Bachchan luck on the release of his first web series, Breathe: Into The Shadows. The actress shared a number of images and posters of her husband and others from the cast on Instagram to show her support towards the web series.

Replying to the post, Abhishek thanked Aishwarya.

Check out the post



View this post on Instagram ✨💝🌟SHINE ON BABY🌟💝✨ ✨BREATHE...✨ A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Jul 9, 2020 at 8:47am PDT

(Also read on Firstpost — Breathe: Into the Shadows is an edge-of-the-seat thriller, with twists and turns every ten minutes, says Abhishek Bachchan)

Breathe: Into The Shadows also stars Amit Sadh and Nithya Menen and released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday. The second installment of the psychological thriller is a follow-up to 2018's Breathe, starring R Madhavan.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the show sees Abhishek play Avinash Sabharwal, a psychiatrist who will stop at nothing to find his missing daughter Siya.

The show has been directed by Mayank Sharma.

The report adds that Abhishek said yes to the series based on the merit of the story. The actor said that the criteria whether it was going to be a movie or a TV show was immaterial to him.

At the end of the day, it was great material which I really liked and wanted to be a part of it,” he said.

In an earlier interaction with DNA, Abhishek had opened up about prepping for his character in the show. He said, "For a movie, we get almost 2-3 hours for our character, but here we have 12 hours, so as much as I was excited, the writing has to support that. Thankfully the writing team has done a brilliant job. I really enjoyed the fact that I could sink my teeth into this character."