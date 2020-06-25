Breathe: Into the Shadows — Amit Sadh looks menacing as prisoner of Nashik jail in first look of Amazon Original

Amazon Prime Video has released Amit Sadh’s first look from Breathe: Into the Shadows. The actor, who is reprising his role from the original as Inspector Kabir Sawant, seems to have landed in Nashik jail this season.

In the first look, the actor is seen standing behind bars with a bleeding wound on his back.

The makers also released a character teaser, that sheds light on Sawant's life inside the prison; he looks menacing as he beats up cellmates and staves off trouble inside the prison grounds.

The psychological crime thriller, created and produced by Abundantia Entertainment, mark's Abhishek Bachchan's digital debut along with Southern star Nithya Menen. Also featuring Saiyami Kher, the Amazon Original is slated to start streaming on 10 July.

Check out the teaser and the first look below

Sadh says he is excited to return to the Breathe franchise. "Breathe and Kabir have connected with fans all over the world and the show’s theme of going the distance to protect the ones you love, has resonated all across. This new story has become even more special with Abhishek and Nithya joining in and together, we can’t wait to take you back to the world of Breathe," he says.

The show has been directed by Mayank Sharma, who also served as a writer on the project, along with Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli and Arshad Syed. The trailer is scheduled for launch on 1 July.

Speaking about the new instalment, Sharma earlier said in a press statement, "While each character in the show has its own story to tell, viewers will discover just how intriguingly these storylines eventually get interwoven. With this new chapter, I am excited to take Prime members on a new roller-coaster journey of emotions and thrills that will leave you gasping for breath.”

Updated Date: Jun 25, 2020 15:29:17 IST

