Making fans go weak in their knees since 1997, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan commenced her journey in showbiz in the 90s by collaborating with ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam for the Tamil political drama Iruvar. And within a few years, the actress cemented her place as one of the top actresses in the industry. However, even before she was Mohanlal’s heroine in Mani Ratnam’s movie, Aishwarya achieved a milestone in South Africa by adorning herself with the Miss World crown in 1994. After carving her niche in the industry and establishing herself with a successful acting career, the epitome of beauty married the love of her life and actor Abhishek Bachchan in 2007.

After tying the knot with former Miss World, Amitabh Bachchan’s only son have time and again been quizzed if he feels overshadowed by his wife’s achievements. While Abhishek has always responded to the question with due respect, there was a time when Aish being the loving wife that she is, jumped in to defend her husband.

In a throwback interview with BBC, which is resurfacing on the internet, the Dasvi actor was surrounded by the question if it bothers him being overshadowed by the fame of his father and wife. Responding to the same, Abhishek politely said, “No, not at all.” However, Aishwarya was quick to give a befitting reply. While defending her husband, Aish brought attention to his body of work as an actor. The former Miss World said, “I think it’s unfair that this question is posed and imposed on him at each point in time because that isn’t it at all. His body of work, the kind of variety of roles, he is very, very well established and has carved a niche for himself.” By putting forward her own example, Aishwarya not only explained why she chipped in but also claimed that a certain perception is standing “larger than reality.”

The Ponniyin Selvan I actress added, “But the reason I interrupted is that I found myself for the longest time being asked that, ‘you have been a model and you have been a Miss World, so do you find yourself only getting roles where you are this beautiful woman.’ So it’s the same way. It’s this perception that stands larger than reality. And the fact is that we all are doing very good work. I am sorry to interrupt.” After Aishwarya’s response, when the interviewer claimed that she is being “protective” of her husband, the actress sternly said that it isn’t the truth and the facts must be said.

Well, it was all in the past. Cut to 2022, while Aishwarya is basking in the success of her recent Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan I, Abhishek was last seen in Tushar Jalota’s social comedy Dasvi.

Abhishek is presently gearing up for the premiere of the third season of his thriller series Breathe, which will drop on Amazon Prime on 9 November. On the other hand, Aishwarya will be once again collaborating with her Robot co-star and superstar Rajinikanth in Tamil action comedy Jailer.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.