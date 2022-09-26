Currently on a promotional spree, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is all set to spellbind the cinema-goers by donning the queen avatar, in her upcoming period drama Ponniyin Selvan. On Saturday, the actress accompanied the team of Ponniyin Selvan I, including director Mani Ratnam, music composer AR Rahman, co-stars Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, and Trisha, at a promotional event in Mumbai. Now, during the press conference, the actress was quizzed on what her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan thinks of her mother portraying a queen in historical fiction. Responding to the question, Aishwarya recalled an incident of Aaradhya’s interaction with the filmmaker Mani Ratnam on the set and revealed that “she respects him” and “is in awe of him.” Not only this, but the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actress revealed that Ratnam is equally fond of her, as he even let her say “action” during the shoot.

While Aaradhya is yet to see her mother’s upcoming project, the 10-year-old was “enthralled” after witnessing her mother essaying a queen. The Indian Express quoted Aishwarya as saying, “She (Aaradhya) is yet to see the movie. But at the time, she was enthralled. And there are many here who have children. And, seeing a period drama is always exciting and she got the opportunity to visit the set and it was mesmerizing. I could see that in her eyes.”

Aishwarya added that not only Aaradhya is in “awe” of the filmmaker, but the director is also very affectionate to her. Aishwarya added, “she respects him, she is in awe of him. And his affection is so sweet. And I think what excited her the most is, when one day she came on set and he gave her the opportunity to say action, she couldn’t get over that.”

Aishwarya further revealed that Ratnam’s special gesture towards Aaradhya got her very excited, as she narrated the entire incident to her mother. The Devdas actress said, “She is like, ‘Sir gave me the opportunity to say that’. I said, ‘My God’, none of us have had that opportunity.” Continuing further, Aishwarya revealed that this is “probably the most cherished memory” for Aaradhya. Calling it “precious”, Aish said that her daughter “values it” and added that during her growing up years also, she will “cherish it even more”.

For those who don’t know, the fourth collaboration of Aishwarya and Mani Ratnam will hit the theatres on 30 September, in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. Apart from Ponniyin Selvan, Aishwarya will be next seen in Jailer. In the Tamil actioner, Aishwarya will be once again collaborating with her Robot co-star Rajinikanth.

