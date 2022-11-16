Bollywood star couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan‘s lovely daughter, Aaradhya has turned a year older and mommy Aishwarya has dropped a special birthday wish for her little girl. Taking to her Instagram handle, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared an adorable picture with her daughter where she can be seen planting a kiss on Aaradhya’s lips. Along with that, the actress also penned a short and sweet note in the caption further calling Aaradhya her ‘life’. Notably, the only child of the couple and grandchild of legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan celebrates her 11th birthday on 16 November, Wednesday.

Speaking about Aishwarya’s post, the picture seems to have been taken from a midnight birthday celebration held for the little princess as we can evidently see the numerals ’11’ in floral decoration.

Check:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)



Both Aishwarya and Aaradhya look sweet and cute. Dropping several heart emojis, the Bollywood actress’s caption read, “MY LOVE… MY LIFE… I LOVE YOU, MY AARADHYA.”

Despite being a busy person, the former Miss World never misses a chance to spend time with her daughter. She is often seen taking Aaradhya along with her to work including at foreign destinations, award ceremonies, and fashion shows. The mother-daughter duo is always seen together.

As soon as her post was shared, fans took to the comment section and showered love on both of them. Some also extended birthday wishes to little Aaradhya. One wrote, “Wow so beautiful pic of mom and daughter”, while another user commented, ” cutest thing I’ve seen today, aww.”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan welcomed their firstborn, a daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan on 16 November 2011. They got married in April 2007 in a grand ceremony in the presence of family members.

On the work front, the former Miss World recently made her comeback to film with Mani Ratnam’s epic historical drama film, Ponniyin Selvan I. She was in the role of the lead antagonist Nandini and received appreciation for her performance.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.