You are here:

AICWA prohibits Mika Singh from performing in Pakistan, puts unconditional ban on singer in India

FP Staff

Aug 14, 2019 09:13:40 IST

All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) on Tuesday banned singer Mika Singh from the Indian film industry for performing at an event in Karachi, Pakistan.

The event in Pakistan was organised by former Pakistani president Pervez Musharraf's close relative.

"AICWA takes a stand of boycotting all his association with movie production houses, music companies, and online music content providers," AICWA President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta stated in a statement on Tuesday.

The film body further put an unconditional ban on the singer and boycotted him from all the movies and music contracts with the entertainment companies.

AICWA prohibits Mika Singh from performing in Pakistan, puts unconditional ban on singer in India

Mika Singh. File image.

"AICWA will make sure that no one in India works with Mika Singh and if anyone does, they will face legal consequences in the court of law," the statement added.

"When the tension between the countries is at the peak, Mika Singh puts money above the nation's pride," the film association said.

The association also sought the intervention of Information and Broadcasting ministry in the matter.

Following the Pulwama terror attack, the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has announced a ban on Pakistani artistes and actors. In a press release shared by news agency Asian News International, the AICWA condemned the attacks stating that any organisation insisting on recruiting Pakistani artistes will be banned, and strict action will be initiated against it.

Check out the announcement

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Aug 14, 2019 10:24:25 IST

tags: AICWA , All India Cine Workers Association , artiste ban , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Mika Singh , Pakistan , Singer , TuneIn

also see

Mika Singh's performance at Karachi wedding amidst strained India-Pakistan ties sparks outrage

Mika Singh's performance at Karachi wedding amidst strained India-Pakistan ties sparks outrage

Katy Perry's Teenage Dream co-star, model Josh Kloss, accuses singer of sexual misconduct

Katy Perry's Teenage Dream co-star, model Josh Kloss, accuses singer of sexual misconduct

R Kelly pleads not guilty to federal charges of sexual assault; R&B singer denied bail

R Kelly pleads not guilty to federal charges of sexual assault; R&B singer denied bail