After a little over a month of remaining in a critical condition, ace comedian Raju Srivastava passed away on Wednesday, 21 September 2022 in New Delhi. He was earlier admitted to AIIMS on 10 August after suffering from a cardiac arrest while working out. Since then, his condition was deteriorating as he remained on a ventilator in the intensive care unit (ICU) for the last 40 days. Following his demise, many people from all walks of life came forward to extend their condolences to the family of the comedian and further remembered his legacy. Many actors, politicians, and comedians, as well as a huge number of fans, mourned the death of the stand comedian. Among them was also another comedian Atul Khatri who also expressed grief on social media.

Sharing a picture of Raju on Instagram, Atul called him an inspiration to many people, further adding that his presence on the stage automatically brought a smile to everyone’s faces.

While his heartfelt condolences touched many, it was the comment of standup comedian Rohan Joshi that grabbed attention and further left several people fuming over him. What many consider to be an inappropriate response to the demise of Raju Srivastava, Rohan Joshi while commenting on the Instagram post lashed out at the late comedian and said, “We haven’t lost a thing.”

The now-deleted comment reads, “We haven’t lost a thing. Whether it was Karma, whether it was the roast or any coming in the news. Raju Srivastava took every opportunity he ever got to shit on new comics, especially after the new wave of stand-up started. He went on every news channel every time he was invited to go shit on an upcoming art form and call it offensive just because he couldn’t understand it and new stars were rising. He might have told a few good jokes but he understood nothing about the spirit of comedy or defending someone’s right to say something even if you don’t agree.”

Rohan Joshi issues clarification after heavy backlash

Following this, many of Raju’s fans slammed him for his insensitive and inappropriate comment on the day when a person passed away. The comment was deleted after the heavy backlash from people. One user wrote, “Mojo Rojo Is just letting people know that he is still alive, (which nobody cares btw)!”, while another commented, “That’s how a person should give respect to a senior of his field, unlike Mojo Rojo him.”

Later in his clarification, AIB fame Rohan Joshi said that he spoke out of anger further adding that it was not the right time for his personal feelings. In a response to a comment, Joshi apologised for his remark and said, “Yehi soch kar delete kiya kyuki after a minute of anger I realised today is not about my personal feelings. Sorry if it hurts and thanks for the perspective.”

