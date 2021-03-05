Ahead of Zack Snyder's Justice League premiere on HBO Max, new Batman teaser unveiled

The promo clip, showing Superman extending a hand to Batman, has been dropped two weeks before the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League premiere on HBO Max,

Two weeks before Zack Snyder's Justice League premiers on HBO Max, the makers of the film have dropped a new teaser in which Ben Affleck’s Batman takes the centre stage. The minute-long clip starts with Batman standing atop a gargoyle in his home city, "Gotham". The Caped Crusader is also shown standing atop his Bat-Tank while a voiceover of Alfred (Jeremy Irons), Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Jared Leto’s Joker cackle and even Darkseid (Ray Porter) plays in the background.

According to a report in Comicbook.com, over the next few days, the makers may release character-centric clips in the buildup to the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League. The teaser ends with Superman (Henry Cavill) extending a hand to Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) and lifting him to what appears to be a ledge. Already standing there are other Justice League members — Wonder Woman, Flash, Aquaman and Cyborg.

On Thursday, Zack Snyder also shared the same teaser on his Twitter timeline with multiple hashtags related to the marathon movie. The film is going to be the original vision of Snyder, who had to leave the project mid-way in post-production, due to a family tragedy, says a report in The Indian Express. Warner Bros. then hired Joss Whedon to oversee reshoots and post-production.

But then, in what could be the first, not only did Warner Bros. extended support and resources to Snyder to work on his version but also allowed reshoots and add Suicide Squad character Jared Leto's Joker, whose laughter is heard in the teaser released on Thursday. Last month, during IGN Fan Fest 2021, Snyder said he always wanted Leto's Joker in the film. If the original Justice League cinematographer Fabian Wagner is to be believed, Whedon had used only 10 percent of what the former had shot with Snyder.

Besides the original’s Big Bad Steppenwolf, the Snyder Cut will also have Darkseid as the villain. The 4-hour marathon film will be broken into six parts but they will be available at the same time in the form of a single movie.

Part 1 and Part 2 are called Don't Count On It, Batman and The Age of Heroes, respectively. Part 3 has been titled, Beloved Mother, Beloved Son. While part 4 is called the Change Machine, All The King's Horses and Something Darker complete the film with part 5 and part 6. It will have its India release on the new OTT platform BookMyShow Stream on 18 March.