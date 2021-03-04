Zack Snyder's Justice League to release in India on BookMyShow Stream on 18 March

Justice League features an ensemble cast of Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash and Ray Fisher as Cyborg.

Zack Snyder's long-awaited version of 2017 film Justice League will have its India release on the new OTT platform BookMyShow Stream on 18 March.

Meanwhile, the film will release in the US on 18 March on HBO Max. The Warner Bros project features an ensemble cast of Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash and Ray Fisher as Cyborg.

Here is the announcement

They've awoken #SnyderCut Watch Zack Snyder's Justice League with the world, from the comfort of your home! Releasing 18 March on #BMSStream #CuratedWithLove More details here: https://t.co/A8ZEb1iAej pic.twitter.com/MmIXQmTkAD — BookMyShow Stream (@BmsStream) March 4, 2021

Snyder, who had previously helmed Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, had left Justice League during the post-production due to a family tragedy.

The studio had then roped in Joss Whedon, best known for Marvel tentpole The Avengers and its follow-up Avengers: Age of Ultron, to oversee the post-production as well as the film''s reshoots.

However, many fans believed that Whedon had toned down the film, making it totally different from the one envisioned by Snyder. The film ultimately went on to perform moderately at the box office.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)