Ahead of The Rise of Skywalker release, Porsche collaborates with Lucasfilm to create starfighter for Star Wars universe

Porsche is jumping on the hype train in anticipation of the new Star Wars film—The Rise of Skywalker—which will be the final edition in the Skywalker saga. As part of promotional campaign, the Porsche design team collaborated with Lucasfilm to create its own starship, the Porsche Tri-Wing S-91X Pegasus Starfighter. The design process and collaboration can be seen in a documentary released by the companies.

#Porsche and Lucasfilm present starship design. More about the development of the fantasy starship that brings together the design DNA of the two brands: https://t.co/dSivZXlX32 pic.twitter.com/HJUYZIxMGy — Porsche Newsroom (@PorscheNewsroom) December 13, 2019

According to The Daily Mail, the designers say it is a fusion of Porsche and Star Wars DNA, with the curvature of the cockpit inspired by the 911 and Taycan car models. The spacecraft is fitted with air intakes and lights which are taken from the Taycan's design, while the rear end's slats and lights were drawn from the current 911.

Though the Starfighter has obviously been inspired by similar vehicles in the Star Wars universe, various components like the cabin and the "highly distinctive topography from the cockpit flyline to the turbines establish visual parallels with the iconic design of the 911 and the Taycan," according to Vice President Style Porsche at Porsche AG Michael Mauer.

“This collaboration is an amazing opportunity to merge the design aesthetics of Porsche and Star Wars. I found it to be creatively challenging and extremely inspiring,” Doug Chiang, vice president and executive creative director for Lucasfilm says. “It is thrilling to infuse Star Wars with Porsche styling to create an iconic new spaceship that could exist both on Earth or in the cinematic universe.”

While the ship won’t appear in the upcoming movie, TechCrunch writes that it’s intended to feature in narrative Star Wars content.

Porsche will be showing off the similarities between the Tri-Wing S-91 Pegasus and the Taycan EV when it displays them both at the Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker premiere in Los Angeles later this month.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is slated to release on 20 December.

(With inputs from Agence France-Presse)

Updated Date: Dec 16, 2019 18:00:37 IST