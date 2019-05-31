Ahead of NGK's release, Chennai municipal officials remove Suriya's 215-feet cutout erected by star's fans

Ahead of the release of NGK, Tiruttani Municipal officials on Wednesday removed a massive 215-feet cutout of actor Suriya on an iron scaffolding, erected by his fans, reports The Hindu.

Touted to be 'world’s largest cutout', it featured Suriya wearing a dhoti and shirt, and holding a burning torch and was erected on a private land on Tiruttani's bypass road.

Suriya's fans reportedly spent around Rs.6 lakhs and over a month to erect the structure.

However, in 2017, the Madras High Court had banned such displays and asked the government to ensure that "photos or pictures of such persons who are alive shall not be depicted by way of those banners, flex boards, sign-boards."

G Rajalakshmi, Municipal Commissioner, Tiruttani told The Hindu that they ordered the removal of structure to avoid any major accidents if the scaffolding had collapsed. “There is a ban on placing cutouts. We initially thought some work was going on in the private land, but it was only on Wednesday that we realised it was a cutout,” he said.

NGK is slated to release on 31 May.

(Also read: NGK may play a crucial role in reinstating Suriya in the same league as Rajinikanth, Ajith and Vijay)

Updated Date: May 31, 2019 11:19:36 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.