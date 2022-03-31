Jared Leto, Michael Keaton, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal and Tyrese Gibson appear in Morbius

Morbius is finally set to release this Friday, 1 April, after numerous delays. The movie, which is set in the same world as Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage, is part of Sony's universe of Marvel characters. The third film set in the universe, the movie will feature the live-action debut of the comic book character Morbius.

The Jared Leto-starrer sees the Oscar-winner play the lead role of Michael Morbius. Morbius starts out as a brilliant scientist suffering from a rare blood disease. In an attempt to find a cure, he attempts to inject vampire bat DNA into his blood, transforming himself into a bloodthirsty pseudo-vampire. The film revolves around how Leto's character deals with his superpowers while fighting his urge for human blood.

In the Marvel comics, Morbius was originally introduced as a villain for both Spider-Man and Blade, but he eventually evolved into a vigilante who seeks to satisfy his need for blood by fighting bad guys.

If we look at the trailer, the character appears to be staying fairly close to his comic book origins. The trailer of the film has not yet revealed if (and how) it will be connected to the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe. While Spider-Man: No Way Home did feature Eddie Brock/Venom in a cameo appearance, no such hint has been dropped for Morbius till now.

Matt Smith of Doctor Who fame, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal and Tyrese Gibson also appear in the film Morbius. Moreover, Michael Keaton reprises his role as Vulture/Adrian Toomes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor had earlier played the role in the movie Spider-Man: Homecoming.

The movie has been directed by Daniel Espinosa. The Swedish director made his Hollywood debut in 2012 with the Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds thriller Safe House, which was followed by the Tom Hardy-led Child 44 and the sci-fi film Life, which starred Reynolds, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Rebecca Ferguson.

