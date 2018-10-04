Ahead of AndhaDhun, a look at Sriram Raghavan's previous films, from Ek Hasina Thi to Badlapur

Sriram Raghavan is gearing up for the release of AndhaDhun, a mystery thriller with Ayushmann Khurrana portraying a visually-impaired pianist who becomes the prime suspect of a murder. The film also features Radhika Apte, Tabu and Anil Dhawan in pivotal roles.

Raghavan, who debuted as a director in 2004 has helmed several critically and commercially successful edge-of-the-seat thrillers. Here is a look at some of them.

Ek Hasina Thi (2004)

Inspired by Sidney Sheldon's If Tomorrow Never Comes, the film follows Sarika (Urmila Matondkar), who falls in love with a suave and mysterious businessman Karan (Saif Ali Khan). The romance comes to an end when she is framed for his crimes. After serving her long prison sentence, she sets out to exact revenge. Raghavan also co-wrote the script along with Pooja Ladha Surti.

Johnny Gadaar (2007)

Raghavan's second directorial venture was a blockbuster and later remade as Unnam in Malayalam. Neil Nitin Mukesh debuted in this film alongside Rimi Sen, Dharmendra and Vinay Pathak. The crime-thriller sees Vikram, a member of a gang who pools in money to buy drugs from a corrupt police officer. One of them steals the sum and decides to run. But it all goes south when Vikram confronts his other partner Daya but accidentally kills him.

Agent Vinod (2012)

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor star in this spy film. Khan plays a RAW agent on a mission that takes him around the world, to find out why his colleague was murdered.

Badlapur (2015)

After the lukewarm response to Agent Vinod, Raghavan returned with Badlapur, starring Varun Dhawan as a man avenging the death of his wife. The film went on to earn a nomination for Best Film at the Filmfare Awards. Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte,Vinay Pathak and Yami Gautam were also part of the supporting cast.

