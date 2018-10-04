You are here:

Ahead of AndhaDhun, a look at Sriram Raghavan's previous films, from Ek Hasina Thi to Badlapur

FP Staff

Oct,04 2018 18:57:55 IST

Sriram Raghavan is gearing up for the release of AndhaDhun, a mystery thriller with Ayushmann Khurrana portraying a visually-impaired pianist who becomes the prime suspect of a murder. The film also features Radhika Apte, Tabu and Anil Dhawan in pivotal roles.

Raghavan, who debuted as a director in 2004 has helmed several critically and commercially successful edge-of-the-seat thrillers. Here is a look at some of them.

Ek Hasina Thi (2004)

A poster of Ek Hasina Thi. Image from Twitter

A poster of Ek Hasina Thi. Image from Twitter

Inspired by Sidney Sheldon's If Tomorrow Never Comes, the film follows Sarika (Urmila Matondkar), who falls in love with a suave and mysterious businessman Karan (Saif Ali Khan). The romance comes to an end when she is framed for his crimes. After serving her long prison sentence, she sets out to exact revenge. Raghavan also co-wrote the script along with Pooja Ladha Surti.

Johnny Gadaar (2007)

A poster of Johnny Gaddar. Image from Twiter

A poster of Johnny Gaddar. Image from Twiter

Raghavan's second directorial venture was a blockbuster and later remade as Unnam in Malayalam. Neil Nitin Mukesh debuted in this film alongside Rimi Sen, Dharmendra and Vinay Pathak. The crime-thriller sees Vikram, a member of a gang who pools in money to buy drugs from a corrupt police officer. One of them steals the sum and decides to run. But it all goes south when Vikram confronts his other partner Daya but accidentally kills him.

Agent Vinod (2012)

A still from Agent Vinod. YouTube

A still from Agent Vinod. YouTube

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor star in this spy film. Khan plays a RAW agent on a mission that takes him around the world, to find out why his colleague was murdered.

Badlapur (2015)

Varun Dhawan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Badlapur. Image from Twitter

Varun Dhawan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Badlapur. Image from Twitter

After the lukewarm response to Agent Vinod, Raghavan returned with Badlapur, starring Varun Dhawan as a man avenging the death of his wife. The film went on to earn a nomination for Best Film at the Filmfare Awards. Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte,Vinay Pathak and Yami Gautam were also part of the supporting cast.

Updated Date: Oct 04, 2018 19:01 PM

tags: Andhadhun , Badlapur , Bollywood , BuzzPatrol , EK Hasina Thi , Nawazuddin Siddiqui , Saif Ali Khan , Varun Dhawan

also see

Manto morning shows cancelled reportedly due to 'issues with government'; Nandita Das expresses disappointment

Manto morning shows cancelled reportedly due to 'issues with government'; Nandita Das expresses disappointment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Manto: Surprising there aren't more biopics on India's great writers

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Manto: Surprising there aren't more biopics on India's great writers

Nawazuddin Siddiqui responds to Rajkumar Hirani: Surprised how he became such a renowned director

Nawazuddin Siddiqui responds to Rajkumar Hirani: Surprised how he became such a renowned director