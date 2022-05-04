After taping a new episode of Red Table Talk , Jada Pinkett Smith gets emotional and tells fans, “You never know what people are going through.”

According to the New York Post, the 50-year-old actor took to Instagram on Tuesday to offer a lengthy written post, which was followed by a teaser for her show's upcoming episode.

“There is so much more that lies beneath us all, that our assumptions about one another and perceptions cannot meet,” Pinkett Smith proclaimed.

“When we think we know . . . we block our chance to truly see someone who may need to be seen in a different way than how they are presenting themselves,” she mused.

The actress was referring to her upcoming Red Table Talk conversation with April Simpkins, the mother of Miss USA Cheslie Kryst, which will premiere on Facebook Watch on Wednesday.

Her statements, on the other hand, might be interpreted as a veiled message to fans amid intense speculation about the state of her marriage to Will following his Oscars meltdown.

Indeed, the actor's Instagram post is the most she's written since her husband stormed the stage at the March 27 event, hitting comedian Chris Rock across the face after he made a joke about Pinkett Smith.

Pinkett Smith joins her daughter, Willow Smith, 21, and mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris, 68, in a separate preview for the new Red Table Talk episode, which was shared on Facebook, to interview a devastated Simpkins.

Following a battle with severe depression, Simpkins' beauty queen daughter, Kryst, 30, jumped to her death from her Manhattan apartment building in January.

Kryst was a high-profile contributor to the TV show Extra, and her passing elicited condolences from celebrities such as Billy Bush and Gayle King.

Simpkins claims in the teaser that Kryst's cheery demeanour concealed her inner troubles. “I think what shocks so many people is when you saw her on television, she was smiling, she was bubbly,” Simpkins states. “That was Cheslie, but Cheslie was also battling depression, which she hid.”

“Did you see any preliminary signs?” Willow Smith asks the distraught mum, who responds: “I did, I knew, but I didn’t know the severity of it.”

“She was taking all the right steps . . . seeing a counsellor, getting good sleep at night,” she stated. “She knew all the steps to take.”

Simpkins additionally revealed that her daughter had previously attempted suicide, but appeared to be getting better before her tragic death.

In February, Simpkins released a statement about her daughter’s death. : “I have never known pain as deep as this. I am forever changed.”

“You were more than a daughter – you were my very best friend. Talking with you was one of the best parts of my day. Your smile and laugh were infectious.”

Pinkett Smith, on the other hand, has been silent on her husband's infamous Oscars smack. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor was recently photographed in Mumbai, India, despite claims that he has yet to apologise to Rock for the on-camera.

Source: New York Post

