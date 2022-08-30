After Will Smith slapgate, Chris Rock declines offer to host Oscars in 2023

Chris Rock was reportedly asked to host the prestigious Academy Awards, but the actor declined it and compared returning to the 2023 Oscars to coming back to the scene of a crime. He reportedly made this revelation during a standup comedy show on Sunday.

This year’s Oscars made much noise, not only because of the golden trophies or glamourous presence of the eminent celebrities but also because of Will Smith’s slapgate incident with Chris Rock. Despite Smith apologising to Rock for slapping him on stage during the ceremony, it appears that it wasn’t enough for Rock and the Spiral actor is still not ready to forget about the incident. This is because Rock was reportedly asked to host the prestigious Academy Awards, but the actor declined it and compared returning to the 2023 Oscars to coming back to the scene of a crime. He reportedly made this revelation during a standup comedy show on Sunday.

As per a recent report in the Arizona Republic, Rock on 28 August revealed that he was asked to host next year’s grand award ceremony during a comedy set at the Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona. The actor added that while discussing the hosting offer, he referred to the 1995 murder trial of O.J. Simpson and pointed out that it would be like asking the late Nicole Brown Simpson “to go back to the restaurant” wherein her mother left her glasses on the night of her death.

The report added that after the crowd requested Rock to “Talk about it,” the actor while referencing Smith playing late boxer Muhammed Ali in a film said that the slap from Smith hurt. The Arizona Republic quoted Rock as saying, “He’s bigger than me. The state of Nevada would not sanction a fight between me and Will Smith.”

Earlier in March, during the 2022 Oscars ceremony, Smith slapped Rock after he, being unaware of her health condition, joked about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett’s bald head. While Rock was hosting the ceremony, Smith walked up on stage and smacked him across the face, saying, ‘keep my wife’s name out your fu**ing mouth.’ It was only sometime after the incident that Smith was announced Best Actor at the 94th Academy Awards. The incident resulted in a 10-year-long ban installed on The Pursuit Of Happyness actor.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram