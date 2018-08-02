After Vijay, Rajinikanth, actors Ajith, Goundamani pay visit to M Karunanidhi at Kauvery Hospital

Following the news of hospitalisation of M Karunanidhi, several actors have paid their visit to the DMK Chief. As per a The News Minute report, actors Ajith and Goundamani separately visited M Karunanidhi, who was admitted in Kauvery Hospital on 28 July due to a steep drop in his blood pressure. The actors also enquired about his health to DMK working President MK Stalin on 2 August, the same report stated.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, the grandson of M Karunanidhi, was present during Ajith’s visit whereas Dravidar Kazhagam veteran Veeramani was present when Goundamani met Stalin, the report further said.

Ajith, in 2010, had issued a statement in the presence of the then Chief Minister Karunanidhi that had raised a stir in Tamil Nadu politics as well as in the Tamil film industry. He had said that actors actors should not be coerced into taking political positions, especially in sensitive issues such as the Cauvery water sharing dispute with Karnataka. His standpoint was echoed by Rajnikanth, who termed Ajith's statement as "bold".

On 31 July evening, actor Rajinikanth visited Karunanidhi in the hospital. Speaking to ANI, Rajinikanth said, "I came to inquire about the country's most senior leader. He was sleeping. I enquired about him from his family members. I pray to the almighty for his speedy recovery." Earlier that day, Congress President Rahul Gandhi had paid a visit to the ailing chief.

On 1 August, actor Vijay met with Karunanidhi in Kauvery Hospital.

According to a DNA report, The hospital announced that Karunanidhi will require an extended period of hospitalisation due to "decline" in his general health. The bulletin that was issue read, “Although there has been a resolution of the condition which led to his hospital admission, an extended period of hospitalisation will be necessary due to age-related overall decline in his general health, altered liver function and haematological parameters.”

Updated Date: Aug 02, 2018 11:58 AM