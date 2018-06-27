After Veere Di Wedding, director Shashanka Ghosh to team up with Rhea Kapoor for Sadhguru biopic

Isha Foundation’s Jaggi Vasudev, popularly known as Sadhguru, has inspired producer Rhea Kapoor and filmmaker Shashanka Ghosh’s to make a biopic on his life, reports Mumbai Mirror.

Apart form being one of the most well known contemporary Indian faces in the field of Yoga and spirituality, Sadhguru has established himself as a bestselling author and the face of several environmental initiatives, most notably Rally For Rivers. On World Environment Day recently, he stunned the public by appearing at the Central Park in Delhi’s Connaught Place with his face covered in plastic packet to send a message against single use plastics. He was conferred the Padma Vibhushan in 2017.

According to the report, Shashanka will submit the final draft of his directorial venture based on Sadhguru to the Isha foundation for clearance in the next coming months.

Talking to Mirror, Shashanka expressed his excitement over working on a biopic saying “I love the concept of a biopic because there is a huge degree of truth already existing through historical events. The story of a human being becomes a biopic when they have done something worthy of sharing, something people have been inspired by.”

Rhea and Shashanka have previously paired for 2014 romcom Khoobsurat and the recent super hit Veere Di Wedding. On the topic of working with her, he said “If a sequel to Veere Di Wedding ever happens, I know Rhea will certainly consider me for the director’s chair. I have watched Rhea grow as a creative producer, she is a gutsy woman.”

