After Vada Chennai, Sandakozhi 2 leaked online hours after theatrical release on same website

Tamil film Sandakozhi 2 was leaked online merely few hours after its theatrical release on Thursday, reports india.com. The film has allegedly been leaked by a gang that goes by the name Tamil Rockers.

Sandakozhi 2, written and directed by N Linguswamy, is a sequel to 2005 action film Sandakozhi featuring Vishal Krishna and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles. Lingusamy is known to make films which are often considered 'family entertainment packages'. The makers decided to dub the sequel in Telegu as well, and release the film with a new title of Pandem Kodi 2 in order to capitalise on the fan following that the lead pair has in Telugu-speaking states. Sandakozhi 2's is being touted as a film made specially for rural cinema lovers.

The leak may now affect the box office collections, state the report. Following the leak, their have been other piracy sites that have picked up the film and are now providing the entire print in different qualities.

Sandakozhi 2 is produced by Vishal himself along with PEN India. The music has been composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, who was the music director for the first film as well.

The Tamil film industry has, in the past, taken up the issue of piracy quite seriously. During the release of Kaala, numerous torrent links were brought down owing to the pro-active measures which were taken by the anti-piracy department of the Tamil Film Producers’ Council.

