Tamil Film Producers Council issues notice to boycott 9 theatres in TN, Karnataka over piracy complaints

The Anti Piracy wing of Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) has issued a notice to digital cinema server QUBE, urging the body to not give Key Delivery Message or KDM licenses to seven film theatres in Tamil Nadu and two in Karnataka, reported Deccan Chronicle. According to the notice, these halls are being boycotted for contributing to piracy, reports The News Minute.

As per the report, the theatres that have been shortlisted would cease to screen films indefinitely, starting from 17 October. This means films such as Vada Chennai, Sandakozhi 2 and Ezhumin would not be showcased in the enlisted screens. QUBE responded to the TFPC's request, stating that they can not authorise KDMs unilaterally.

The theatres, the same report states, are Murugan and Nayanthara theatres in Krishangiri, Gomathi in Mayiladuthurai, Ellora in Karur, Chetpet Padmavathy in Arani, Sathyam in Bengaluru, Kavithalaya in Karur, Jai Sai Krishna in Virudhachalam and Cinepolis theatre in Mangalore.

Siphy states that Vishal, president of TFPC president, will be hosting a special show for his film Sandakozhi 2 a day before its release for all the theater owners who have signed the film. He also said his film would not be released in all the aforementioned theatres.

Updated Date: Oct 17, 2018 12:47 PM