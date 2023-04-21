Abhishek Sharma is known for being a director who has worked on projects that have received critical acclaim from all corners of India. Amidst all the light being shed on the controversies surrounding the Wuhan virus and how it caused a global pandemic, we’ve come across some news around a film being directed by Abhishek Sharma.

The source shares, “Abhishek Sharma has finished the script for his next film which is an espionage thriller set in the backdrop of when the Wuhan Virus became a global issue. It’s not a movie on the pandemic but instead a larger than life action drama that uncovers the origin story of the covid virus that stopped the entire world. Not much has been revealed about the film, but according to the people in the industry it is a large scale pan India film that intends to investigate the wuhan lab leak theory with a thrilling narrative. It’s going to be one of the biggest films made and we hear Mahaveer Jain has come on board to produce this movie. Mahaveer and Abhishek have a great collaboration since Ram Setu “

Abhishek Sharma has a reputation for being a filmmaker with a voice and has always directed films that are topical, with each being different from the other. His debut film Tere Bin Laden was a clutter breaking film, and since then his trajectory has been in an upward direction with highly regarded films like Parmanu and his most recent success Ram Setu.

Mahaveer Jain on the other hand has backed movies with strong narratives such as Uunchai, Ram Setu, Good Luck Jerry and a few others. This untitled film will be the second collaboration between Mahaveer Jain and Abhishek Sharma.

