Panorama Studios International Ltd on Wednesday said they have acquired the remake rights of the Malayalam thriller film series “Drishyam” and “Drishyam 2” in all non-Indian languages.

According to the makers, the move comes after the success of the Hindi remake of “Drishyam 2“, starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu. “Drishyam 2“, directed by Abhishek Pathak, was one of the highest grossing Hindi titles of 2022 amassing over Rs 300 crore at the box office.

“After the tremendous success of ‘Drishyam 2’ (in Hindi), Panorama Studios International Ltd. is pleased to announce that it has acquired remake rights of the Malayalam language films ‘Drishyam 1’ and ‘Drishyam’ 2 in all non-Indian languages i.e. all foreign languages including English, but excluding Filipino, Sinhala and Indonesian,” the studio said in a statement.</p><p>In addition to the multiple language rights for the film, Panorama Studios International Ltd said they have also acquired “the rights of the Chinese language remake of ‘Drishyam 2’.”

“We are now in negotiations to produce the film in Korean, Japan and Hollywood,” they added.</p><p>”Drishyam 2″ is a sequel to Devgn’s 2015 crime thriller “Drishyam”, which was the Hindi remake of the Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam movie of the same name. The sequel to the Malayalam film released in February 2021.

The original “Drishyam” was also remade into three other Indian languages: “Drishyam” (2014) in Kannada, “Drushyam” (2014) in Telugu, and “Papanasam” (2015) in Tamil.

“Drishyam 2” also starred Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta and Akshaye Khanna.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.