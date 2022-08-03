Kartik Aaryan asked Shah Rukh Khan if he has watched Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2; his reply is winning hearts all over the country.

Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been the biggest highlight of this year giving Bollywood the much-needed respite post-pandemic and becoming the first certified blockbuster of the year. The actor has been garnering praises from not only the critics and the audiences but also many in the industry for his film.

In a recent interview, Aamir Khan said "Recently, Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also worked very well." Aaryan had revealed in a recent interview his conversation with Shah Rukh Khan from an event, where he talked about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 saying, "Dekhi beta bohot accha hai tu usme”(Yes I have watched it and and you are very good in the film, son).

The busy actor has been on his toes as he is often spotted going for meetings with various film directors and producers as he has an exciting slate of films ahead including Shehzada, Freddy, Captain India, Satyaprem Ki Katha and one with Kabir Khan that was recently announced.

