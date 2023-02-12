Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan broke every box office record & is racing to the 1000 Crore mark. After the thunderous Pathaan, all eyes are on Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada which is all set to storm the box office numbers. Every moviegoer, critic, and audience across all age groups is looking forward to Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada.

Trade analyst Joginder Tuteja said, “The market sentiments are very high for a family film like Shehzada. It’s been too long since a film like this came in. With time, Kartik has found some very good bearings among family audiences. When Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released, the film brought the family audience back to theatres. Shehzada is a film that deals with family and it ticks all the right boxes & most importantly with Kartik Aaryan taking the leap, the family audience is back in the theaters. I am very positive that Shehzada will take a good start & will also sustain for a long time.”

Shehzada is the biggest family entertainer of the year. The film is directed by Rohit Dhawan, starring Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon , Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, Sachin Khedekar, music by Pritam, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, Aman Gill and Kartik Aaryan. The film is set to release on 17th February 2023.

