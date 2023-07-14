YRF’s Spy Universe is turning out to be the biggest thing in Bollywood. While its first four films — Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan turned out to be box office blockbusters, upcoming biggies in the franchise — Tiger 3, War 2 and Tiger Vs Pathaan, are expected to recreate the same magic at the ticket windows.

While the universe is getting bigger and better with every film, YRF is now planning the next big spectacle in the franchise with a female lead. Yes, Alia Bhatt is reportedly headlining the eighth film of Universe, where she will portray the character of a super agent.

“Alia Bhatt is one of the biggest crowd pullers in today’s time and she will be playing a super-agent in the YRF Spy Universe like Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Shah Rukh Khan. Aditya Chopra and the team have planned an epic female-led spy film with Alia Bhatt which is expected to push her to the edge,” said a source to PinkVilla.

“Alia’s inclusion to the Spy Universe indicates that Aditya Chopra is leaving no audience segment out of the equation. She will be playing a spy in an out-and-out action entertainer, and this will be a big novelty for the audience base that she appeals to. It’s going to be Alia Bhatt like never before,” added the source.

The untitled biggie is in the pre-production stage and is set to go on floors in 2024. “Aditya Chopra is very bullish about Alia and has big plans for her character arc in his universe. He is looking to start a franchise within the Spy Universe centered around Alia’s character and he will pull all stops to mount the yet untitled film on a scale that none can imagine,” concluded the source.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt is currently gearing up for the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which is set to hit the screens on 28 July. Directed by Karan Johar, the film also stars Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in prominent roles.