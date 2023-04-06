After Rajkumar Hirani, Sooraj R Barjatya teams up with Newcomers Initiative to launch new faces at Rajshri
The Newcomers initiative is a platform that offers opportunities to new talent such as actors, writers, directors, musicians, and technicians from all over India.
The film will be backed by Rajshri Productions in association with Jio Studios and Mahaveer Jain.
The Newcomers initiative is a platform that offers opportunities to new talent such as actors, writers, directors, musicians, and technicians from all over India.
Over 23 leading filmmakers of the country have come together with this extraordinary initiative to launch, mentor and support new talent.
This marks the second collaboration between Mahaveer Jain and Rajshri Productions after their successful partnership on the film Uunchai.
This exciting announcement comes on the heels of the recent news that Rajkumar Hirani Films, Mahaveer Jain, and Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios have joined hands to launch two fresh faces through a feature film under the Newcomers initiative.
The collaboration aims to strengthen the film industry’s ecosystem and encourage the growth of new talent. Stay tuned for further updates.
Barjatya revealed back in 2020 that he is already penning his next film and his frequent collaborator, superstar Salman Khan, has liked the idea.
The 54-year-old actor and the filmmaker, who started their Bollywood journeys together with 1989’s Maine Pyaar Kiya, last worked together in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015).
“I am writing it. In a year or two, I will be done. I have discussed the idea with Salman and he has liked it. It is in my space — family, drama and emotions,” Barjatya told Press Trust of India in an interview.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta
also read
Fan gets a tatoo of Deepika Padukone's name, shares video with a message on social media
He captioned the reel as "@deepikapadukone Engraved your name on my hand so that you're with me forever. I wanted to do this since a very long time so here it is- my first tattoo and obviously it had to be something related to you.:
British comedian and TV star Paul O'Grady passes away at 67
Britain's queen consort, who worked with O'Grady to support animal charities, led tributes to a performer who emerged from the alternative gay comedy scene and became a national treasure.
Here are the winners of the London stage 2023 Olivier Awards
The winners of the 2023 Olivier Awards, handed out Sunday for achievement in London theater, opera and dance