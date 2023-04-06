The film will be backed by Rajshri Productions in association with Jio Studios and Mahaveer Jain.

The Newcomers initiative is a platform that offers opportunities to new talent such as actors, writers, directors, musicians, and technicians from all over India.

Over 23 leading filmmakers of the country have come together with this extraordinary initiative to launch, mentor and support new talent.

This marks the second collaboration between Mahaveer Jain and Rajshri Productions after their successful partnership on the film Uunchai.

This exciting announcement comes on the heels of the recent news that Rajkumar Hirani Films, Mahaveer Jain, and Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios have joined hands to launch two fresh faces through a feature film under the Newcomers initiative.

The collaboration aims to strengthen the film industry’s ecosystem and encourage the growth of new talent. Stay tuned for further updates.

Barjatya revealed back in 2020 that he is already penning his next film and his frequent collaborator, superstar Salman Khan, has liked the idea.

The 54-year-old actor and the filmmaker, who started their Bollywood journeys together with 1989’s Maine Pyaar Kiya, last worked together in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015).

“I am writing it. In a year or two, I will be done. I have discussed the idea with Salman and he has liked it. It is in my space — family, drama and emotions,” Barjatya told Press Trust of India in an interview.

