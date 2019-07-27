After Rahul Bose's banana video goes viral, Taj Hotel offers complimentary fruits for guests

Days after Rahul Bose called Chandigarh's JW Marriott Hotel out for charging a whopping Rs 442 for 2 bananas, netizens are sharing screenshots of Taj Hotel's message offering complimentary fruits for their guests.

Check out a customer's tweet

Meanwhile, in the land of trolling JW Marriott.... pic.twitter.com/ipGEZILQ4s — Deepak Shenoy (@deepakshenoy) July 25, 2019

The actor's call for some healthy snack took Twitter by storm and netizens could not hold themselves back from sharing their own 'Rahul Bose moments'. Twitterati reminisced the moments when they had to pay for something that broke their banks. From Rs 125 for a 'masala papad' to paying Rs. 3,000 for a haircut, people have had it all. Check out tweets

My Rahul Bose moment was paying 125 rupees for one masala paapad — Rahul Roushan (@rahulroushan) July 24, 2019

My Rahul Bose Moment Was Paying 23.25 AED (Approx. ₹437) For This Cheese & Tomato Toast Sandwich At Costa Coffee - Terminal 3, Dubai International Airport! #RahulBose #RahulBoseMoment pic.twitter.com/FhopW0BT6b — Prathamesh Avachare (@onlyprathamesh) July 24, 2019

Rahul Bose: I paid ₹442 for 2 bananas Multiplex goers who pay ₹400 for 250 gms popcorn: pic.twitter.com/9LsefUdZY3 — वादिम (@SardarK00306447) July 25, 2019

Western Railway can take you at many tourist spots around the western zone of India. Travel easy with WR at an affordable price (approx. fare for Sleeper class). #RahulBoseMoment #WRKiSawari pic.twitter.com/El6iap7vpN — Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 26, 2019

Protect your family from financial insecurity after you at the cost of 2 bananas and protect them from the lemons that life might give them. #RahulBoseMoment #RahulBose pic.twitter.com/OszdmEuSPH — Policybazaar (@policybazaar) July 25, 2019

Bought 1litre of lactose free milk from Qmart.. came home & checked the price & it was #RahulBoseMoment 475rs. for 1litre.. imported one, but still 475/- thinking to return it..but kid wants to drink this precious milk thinking it might have better nutrition pic.twitter.com/YD5gCKM6Qe — Sakshi (@sakshi_tweetz) July 25, 2019

In a new development to the matter, the Chandigarh administration on Wednesday ordered an investigation into the matter after actor Rahul's allegations, The Indian Express reports. Deputy Commissioner and Excise and Taxation Commissioner Mandip Singh Brar says a high-level investigation into the “illegal and exorbitant charge of GST” by the hotel would be conducted.

“Taking cognisance of the video and bill posted by the actor, I have ordered an investigation,” Brar told The Indian Express. “I have directed Assistant Excise and Taxation Commissioner Rajeev Chaudhary to conduct a thorough probe on how the hotel had charged GST on fresh fruits. Strict action will be taken if found guilty," He tells The Indian Express.

However, the hotel is yet to respond to the complaints.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Jul 27, 2019 14:00:13 IST