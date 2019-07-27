You are here:

After Rahul Bose's banana video goes viral, Taj Hotel offers complimentary fruits for guests

FP Staff

Jul 27, 2019 14:00:13 IST

Days after Rahul Bose called Chandigarh's JW Marriott Hotel out for charging a whopping Rs 442 for 2 bananas, netizens are sharing screenshots of Taj Hotel's message offering complimentary fruits for their guests.

Check out a customer's tweet

The actor's call for some healthy snack took Twitter by storm and netizens could not hold themselves back from sharing their own 'Rahul Bose moments'. Twitterati reminisced the moments when they had to pay for something that broke their banks. From Rs 125 for a 'masala papad' to paying Rs. 3,000 for a haircut, people have had it all. Check out tweets

A Twitter user shared that his 'Rahul Bose moment' was when he had to pay around Rs 437 for a Tomato Toast Sandwich.

 

In a new development to the matter, the Chandigarh administration on Wednesday ordered an investigation into the matter after actor Rahul's allegations, The Indian Express reports. Deputy Commissioner and Excise and Taxation Commissioner Mandip Singh Brar says a high-level investigation into the “illegal and exorbitant charge of GST” by the hotel would be conducted.

“Taking cognisance of the video and bill posted by the actor, I have ordered an investigation,” Brar told The Indian Express. “I have directed Assistant Excise and Taxation Commissioner Rajeev Chaudhary to conduct a thorough probe on how the hotel had charged GST on fresh fruits. Strict action will be taken if found guilty," He tells The Indian Express.

However, the hotel is yet to respond to the complaints.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Jul 27, 2019 14:00:13 IST

tags: Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , JW Marriot , Rahul Bose , Shareworthy , Taj hotel

also see

Chandigarh DC orders an inquiry after luxury hotel bills Rahul Bose Rs.442 for two bananas

Chandigarh DC orders an inquiry after luxury hotel bills Rahul Bose Rs.442 for two bananas

John Abraham to star in, produce upcoming action-thriller Attack in collaboration with makers of Parmanu, RAW

John Abraham to star in, produce upcoming action-thriller Attack in collaboration with makers of Parmanu, RAW

Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy returns to films with Kanu Behl's Agra; film to release in 2020

Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy returns to films with Kanu Behl's Agra; film to release in 2020