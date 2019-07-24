You are here:

Chandigarh DC orders an inquiry after luxury hotel bills Rahul Bose Rs.442 for two bananas

FP Staff

Jul 24, 2019 11:32:50 IST

Luxury comes at a price. It seems like actor Rahul Bose is coming to terms with its harsh reality. Rahul, who is currently in Chandigarh shooting for a film, is staying at one of the city's high-end hotels. However, he recently got a taste of unreasonable pricing at the luxury hotel. Post the incident, Rahul put out a sarcastic video on Twitter complaining about the exorbitant price range.

The Dil Dhadakne Do says in the video that he ordered two bananas during his workout session in the hotel gym and was charged Rs. 442.5 for it. Bewildered at the amount, the 51-year-old actor further adds that the bananas are "too good for him". The bananas were grandly classified as 'fruit platter' and he was charged GST on the item too.

Watch the video here

In a new development to the matter, the Chandigarh administration on Wednesday ordered an investigation into the matter after actor Rahul's allegations, The Indian Express reported. Deputy Commissioner and Excise and Taxation Commissioner Mandip Singh Brar said a high-level investigation into the “illegal and exorbitant charge of GST” by the hotel would be conducted.

“Taking cognisance of the video and bill posted by the actor, I have ordered an investigation,” Brar told The Indian Express. “I have directed Assistant Excise and Taxation Commissioner Rajeev Chaudhary to conduct a thorough probe on how the hotel had charged GST on fresh fruits. Strict action will be taken if found guilty.”

However, the hotel is yet to respond to the complaints. 

Twitterati expressed their shock over the price of the fruits and sympathises with the actor. While one user thought that it was wrong of them to charge GST on fresh fruit, another one remarked saying that it feels like "daylight robbery". Check out the reactions

However, a few users bought the overprice popcorn in movie theaters and pinned down Rahul's entire argument. Some even claimed that he simply should not have stayed in a five-star hotel.

 

 

Rahul, who has starred in critically acclaimed films like Mr. and Mrs. Iyer and The Japanese Wife, was last seen in Kamal Haasan's Vishwaroopam 2.

Updated Date: Jul 25, 2019 15:27:16 IST

