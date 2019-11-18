After Priyanka Chopra, Jacqueline Fernandez shares concern over Delhi pollution: Hope we resolve this soon

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who is currently in New Delhi, has shared concern over the rising levels of air pollution in the capital. She covered her face with a mask and posted a photograph from inside her car. Earlier, Priyanka Chopra had also posted a similar picture when she was in the capital city for the shoot of her forthcoming film The White Tiger.

Delhi has been witnessing "severe" category air quality for past several days, which compelled the government to close all schools in the national capital and its adjoining areas.

The Delhi government, meanwhile, said on Friday (15 November) that a call on extending the Odd-Even road rationing scheme, which ended Friday, will be taken on Monday morning as air quality is expected to improve over the next two-three days. The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Urban Development had called the meeting with top officials of various government departments to discuss the air pollution in Delhi and the measures required to reduce it.

During the hearing, the judges scrutinized the Odd-Even scheme of the Delhi government in respect of air quality index data gathered in the past two years. The judges queried the Delhi government counsel, senior advocate Mukul Rohtagi, on what purpose the scheme served by keeping out cars which contribute mere three per cent of the total pollution.

The court observed that Delhi's local pollution is a major problem, if stubble burning which contributes 40 per cent is kept out, reports News 18.

According to Press Trust of India, strong winds on Saturday abated the smog lingering over Delhi-NCR for the last four days, resulting in a decline in pollution levels. The air quality index of the National Capital read 357 at 4 pm on Saturday, around 100 notches less than Friday's AQI.

Updated Date: Nov 18, 2019 11:47:18 IST