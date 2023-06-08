The unconventional and versatile actor Vijay Varma has enjoyed tremendous success in the last few years, thanks to his impeccable performances in Darlings, She and Dahaad. While in all these projects, Vijay portrayed dark and villainous characters, the actor claims that he is playing the ‘nicest guy’ in the upcoming web show Lust Stories 2.

The teaser of the anthology was recently released on social media and the crackling chemistry between Tamannaah and Vijay stole the show. A fan on Twitter asked the actor, “I’m hoping Lust Stories me you’re not creeping us out another time.” To which the Gully Boy star replied, “I’m playing the nicest guy in lust stories.”

I’m playing the nicest guy in lust stories. 🤓 https://t.co/XE3dY2w8Oz — Vijay Varma (@MrVijayVarma) June 8, 2023

Apart from Vijay and Tamannaah, Lust Stories 2 also stars Amruta Shubhash, Angad Bedi, Kajol, Kumud Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta and Tillotama Shome in prominent roles. The 4 remarkable directors helming this anthology are Amit Ravindernath Sharma, R. Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma and Sujoy Ghosh.

Ronnie Screwvala, RSVP on bringing to the audiences Lust Stories 2, “We are proud to bring to our audiences the second edition of our Emmy Nominated anthology, Lust Stories 2. We have seen all our films that we have done with Netflix like Mission Majnu, Lust Stories, Paava Kadhaigal, Raat Akeli Hai and Dhamaka, being recognized and loved by a global audience, making it the ideal platform for Lust Stories 2. Working with Netflix and Ashi Dua once again on this much-loved anthology made the entire process that much better and we can’t wait for our audiences to see the film”

Lust Stories 2 is set to premiere on Netflix on 29th June.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.