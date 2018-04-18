After Perils of Being Moderately Famous, Soha Ali Khan to write second book on parenting

Actress Soha Ali Khan made a successful debut in the field of writing with her book Perils of Being Moderately Famous that released in December, 2017. The actress and newly-turned mom (she gave birth to Inaaya, her daughter with actor Kunal Kemmu) is now aiming to write her second book, about the perils of parenting.

According to a report by DNA, Soha expressed her desire to pen another book. She said, "Three months from now, I do want to start something. I thought I should write on the perils of parenting. That’s what I’m dealing with right now and it’s fresh in my mind. It will have a humorous tone like my first book."

Speaking about her maiden step in the field of writing, Soha spoke to Firstpost in December 2017. She said, "You forget that somebody other than you is going to read this and it will be in the public domain. It is very cathartic. So you end up asking questions like ‘Have I given away too much?’, ‘Am I too vulnerable?’ — but the idea is to be sincere and honest. Readers don’t want something that is PR-controlled at the end of the day, or about building an image. They really want to know who you are, and I don’t mind sharing that."

Soha has studied Modern History at Balliol College, Oxford, and later earned a Master’s degree in International Relations from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

She made her film debut with Dil Maange More opposite Shahid Kapoor in 2004. Since then, she has appeared in a range of films like Antarmahal, Rang De Basanti, Khoya Khoya Chand, Mumbai Meri Jaan and Tum Mile to name a few.

