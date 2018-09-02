After Laila Majnu, Imtiaz Ali to write, direct film based on the love story of Radha-Krishna

After producing the modern retelling of Laila Majnu, Imtiaz Ali will be writing and directing a love story based on the Hindu mythology characters of Radha and Krishna. The upcoming project will be produced by Reliance Entertainment and Ali's Window Seat Films.

IT'S OFFICIAL... On the auspicious occasion of #Janmashtami, Reliance Entertainment and Imtiaz Ali announce a film on the eternal love story of Radha and Krishna... Will be written and directed by Imtiaz... Research on the film is currently underway #RadhaKrishna... — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 2, 2018

The film on #RadhaKrishna will be one of Imtiaz's upcoming directorial ventures... It is not the one that he will be directing next due to the extensive research and pre-production required for a project of this scale. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 2, 2018

Ali, who has been behind modern love stories such as Jab We Met, Love Aaj Kal and Rockstar, has always been fascinated by the epic that has travelled down generations and transcends the boundaries of culture, geography and tradition. "I have always been fascinated by the eternal love story of Radha and Krishna. In all of Indian folklore I know of no other story, which is so intensely personal and yet has such an epic scale. It has been my dream to step into the world of Radha Krishna," the director said in a statement.

