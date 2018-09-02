You are here:

After Laila Majnu, Imtiaz Ali to write, direct film based on the love story of Radha-Krishna

FP Staff

Sep,02 2018 10:42:54 IST

After producing the modern retelling of Laila Majnu, Imtiaz Ali will be writing and directing a love story based on the Hindu mythology characters of Radha and Krishna. The upcoming project will be produced by Reliance Entertainment and Ali's Window Seat Films.

Imtiaz Ali. Facebook

Imtiaz Ali. Facebook

Ali, who has been behind modern love stories such as Jab We Met, Love Aaj Kal and Rockstar, has always been fascinated by the epic that has travelled down generations and transcends the boundaries of culture, geography and tradition.  "I have always been fascinated by the eternal love story of Radha and Krishna. In all of Indian folklore I know of no other story, which is so intensely personal and yet has such an epic scale. It has been my dream to step into the world of Radha Krishna," the director said in a statement.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Sep 02, 2018 10:42 AM

tags: #Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #Hindu mythology #Imtiaz Ali #Laila Majnu #Radha and Krishna #Tamasha

also see

Imtiaz Ali on Laila Majnu: Had no intention to make this film when I started writing the story

Imtiaz Ali on Laila Majnu: Had no intention to make this film when I started writing the story

Watch: Imtiaz Ali turns choreographer for Sarphiri, new Laila Majnu song featuring Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary

Watch: Imtiaz Ali turns choreographer for Sarphiri, new Laila Majnu song featuring Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary

Sui Dhaaga, Manmarziyan, Laila Majnu, Loveratri: Regional romances return to Bollywood after years

Sui Dhaaga, Manmarziyan, Laila Majnu, Loveratri: Regional romances return to Bollywood after years