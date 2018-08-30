1/5
Lead pair, Avinash Tiwari (left) and Tripti Dimri compliment each other perfectly at Laila Majnu's musical night at FLYP@MTV Cafe
Lead pair, Avinash Tiwari (left) and Tripti Dimri compliment each other perfectly at Laila...
2/5
Mohit Chauhan and Imtiaz Ali croon to Laila Majnu's soulful tracks
Mohit Chauhan and Imtiaz Ali croon to Laila Majnu's soulful tracks
3/5
Musical maestro Niladri Kumar (right) performs on stage
Musical maestro Niladri Kumar (right) performs on stage
4/5
Avinash (left) and Tripti groove to songs
Avinash (left) and Tripti groove to songs
5/5
Cast and crew of Laila Majnu
Cast and crew of Laila Majnu