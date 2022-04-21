KGF2 producers Hombale Films to collaborate with Sudha Kongara for their forthcoming film, netizens go gaga after their announcement post.

For everything, there is a first time!! Hombale Productions, the producers of KGF2, are thrilled to announce major cooperation with director Sudha Kongara for their forthcoming film. This is the first time a production house has taken great satisfaction in announcing an association with the director before announcing the film's lead star cast.

As they said on their social media account, Hombale Films conveyed the news.

“Some true stories deserve to be told, and told right. To a new beginning with a riveting story @Sudha_Kongra, based on true events”.

The creative copy shared by them read:

“Some True Stories Deserve To Be Told, And Told Right. We, At Hombale Films Are Proud To Announce Our Next Film With Director Sudha Kongra. A Story That We Are Certain Will Capture India’s Imagination Like All Our Films Have”.

This news has caught the internet by storm, with netizens praising the upcoming film's creators for introducing a change like this to the world of cinema for the first time. Sudha Kongara Prasad is an Indian film director and screenwriter who works primarily in the Tamil film industry. She will now be directing Hombale Films' next project, which is expected to begin production this year.

