2022 has been a fabulous year for the Kannada film industry with movies like KGF 2, James, 777 Charlie and recently released Kantara garnering pan-India success at the box office. And now it looks that Action Prince Dhruva Sarja will continue this success with his upcoming biggie KD – The Devil. The teaser title launch happened yesterday in Bengaluru in the presence of national media and it garnered a thunderous response.

#KDTitleTeaser is on a roll!!! Just like the tyre that’s on fire in our Title Teaser. 2 Crore Real Time views across all platforms in less than 20 hours! Title Teaser Link – * https://t.co/1mlCE7X78n *@KvnProductions @directorprems @DhruvaSarja @SUPRITH_87 @ArjunJanyaMusic pic.twitter.com/MQjjSAYvKa — KVN Productions (@KvnProductions) October 21, 2022

Now, talking about the title teaser, it looks like a box office winner right from the first frame. The massy-actioner, which is set in the 1970s in Bangalore, is reportedly based on real-life incidents and also features Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt in a prominent role. This is Sanju’s second Kannada film after blockbuster KGF 2.

At the launch, Sanjay Dutt praised the south Industry and said, “In movies that are made in the South, I can see so much passion, so much love and energy, and heroism. I think we have to learn that back in Mumbai – to not forget our roots.”

Speaking at the event, Director Prem said, “Wherever good exists, bad exists too. For example, when Rama existed, Ravana existed too. The film has similar lines. The film is not only a bloody gory story but it has a romantic and moral line to it. This film is entirely different from KGF and Pushpa.”

Hero Dhruva Sarja said, “Sanjay Dutt is a legendary actor. The KD teaser might be visually strong but it caters to the family audience. I’m confident about KD and the verdict will be delivered by the audience.”

The massy-actioner promises to give you a larger-than-life experience with a beautiful love story and strong emotional elements as promised by director Prem. Suprith from KVN Productions said that KD is the most expensive Kannada film and they completely trust the vision of Prem.

