After Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jeh, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur spotted at Mumbai Airport

Apart from being an actor par excellence, Saif Ali Khan is a doting father and a complete family man. Despite having a jam-packed schedule with varied intriguing upcoming projects, the actor makes sure out take out time for his father and husband’s duties. Therefore, after his better half, Kareena Kapoor jetted off to an undisclosed location with their younger son Jehangir, Saif was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport with their elder son Taimur. Now, several videos and pictures making rounds on the internet reveal that Saif was saved by a bell from having an embarrassing moment in front of the photographers. Wondering how? Well, this after Taimur unintentionally pulled his abba’s pants, as they were walking towards the gate.

A video of the father-son duo has surfaced on the Internet. The video opens with Taimur getting out of the car with the help of his nanny and then later joined by his father. Looking like an uber-cool duo, both Tim and Saif can be seen walking hand in hand. While walking towards the entry gate at the airport, Taimur is seen holding Saif’s pants. At that very moment, Saif is heard saying to Taimur, “Stop pulling my pants down,” and laughs. For their airport outing, both Saif and Taimur picked their casual best. Taimur looks cute as a button in a light green T-shirt atop beige pants. On the other hand, Saif stole our hearts in a light blue shirt and ripped jeans.

Meanwhile, Kareena was earlier seen at the airport with their toddler Jeh. While the mother and son duo jetted off to an undisclosed location, Jeh was successful in stealing the thunder with his cute looks. For her airport look, Bebo opted for an all-black co-ord set, pairing it with matching sunglasses and white sneakers.

On the work front, Saif was last seen in Pushkar and Gayatri’s Vikram Vedha, which also featured Hrithik Roshan and Radhika Apte. Next, the actor is gearing up for the release of his magnum opus Adipurush starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in prominent characters. However, Kareena will be seen making her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s next.

