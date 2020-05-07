You are here:

After Jungle Cruise, Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt to reunite for superhero film Ball and Chain

FP Staff

May 07, 2020 10:21:05 IST

Jungle Cruise actors Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt are reuniting for a superhero movie Ball and Chain.

According to Variety, the film is being shopped among studios, including Netflix, but no distribution deal has closed.
Ball and Chain, which is an adaptation of Scott Lobdell's comic of the same name, will be scripted by Oscar-nominated writer Emily V Gordon.

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt | Twitter

The story revolves around the life of a married couple sailing through a relationship turmoil.

The twist to the story is that the couple possesses superpowers that only function when they are together. Besides starring in the film, Johnson and Blunt have also turned producers.

Both the actors had earlier shared screen space in Disney's Jungle Cruise the release date of which has been pushed from 24 July  to 30 July 2021, due to the shuttering of theatres amid coronavirus pandemic.

Updated Date: May 07, 2020 10:21:54 IST

